Galamsey: Police arrest 22 for illegal mining in Western Region

The Western Central Police Command has apprehended twenty-two suspects involved in unlawful mining operations in various locations, such as Dominase Nkwanta and Adjakaa Manso in the Western Region.

The arrests occurred on April 8, 2025, following an intelligence-driven operation targeting illegal mining activities in the area.

During a press briefing, Deputy Western Central Regional Commander ACP Bismark Agyapong revealed the identities of the suspects:

Albert Adu Bonsra, 19; Stephen Kwakye, 20; Richard Atigah, 23; Yaw Menanyi, 19; Al-Mustapha Alidu, 26; Jutu Francis, 20; Hakitu Zibo, 20; Nana Yaw Boakye, 30; Kwesi Evans, 23; Isaac Cobby, 20; and Bashiru Ali, 23.

Also detained were Atta Francis, 20; Ayew Sali, 22; Fataw Gariba, 22; Kwame Emmanuel, 19; Kwesi Francis, 21; Abapor Frank, 20; Wasah Moses, 22; Bukari Haruna, 23; Abdulai Lukman, 21; Yeboah Rashid, 19; and Alkainu Hassan, 20.

ACP Agyapong added that law enforcement seized several items suspected to have been used in the illegal operations, including eleven pumping machines, seven shovels, one pickaxe, and two chamfan machines.

The suspects have been brought before the Asankrangwa District Court and remanded to aid further investigations.

Authorities confirmed that the case file will be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Office for appropriate legal action and prosecution.

ACP Agyapong issued a stern warning to those involved in illegal mining, emphasising the government’s resolve to combat the practice.

He reiterated that offenders would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

To those involved in illegal mining within the Western Central Police Command area, be advised that such activities will not be tolerated. We urge individuals to refrain from engaging in these actions.

Our operational team will take action to apprehend those who continue, and they will face the consequences of the law.

The fight against Galamsey

Galamsey (illegal small-scale mining) poses severe threats to Ghana’s environment, water bodies, and public health.

The government, together with security agencies, has intensified efforts to combat this menace through stricter enforcement, arrests, and prosecution of offenders.

Recent operations, such as the arrest of 22 suspects in the Western Region, demonstrate the commitment to ending illegal mining.

Authorities continue to seize mining equipment, destroy illegal sites, and sensitise communities on the dangers of galamsey.

However, sustained collaboration between law enforcement, local leaders, and citizens is crucial for long-term success.