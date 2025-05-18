Sally Mann warns King Promise: Be careful, if you try BHIM, your career will end

Ghanaian entertainment analyst Sally Mann has issued a strong advisory to Afrobeat sensation King Promise, cautioning him against straying from his original brand and engaging in what she described as subtle tensions with award-winning Dancehall icon Stonebwoy.

Speaking on Adom TV, Mann reflected on King Promise’s musical journey, recalling his emergence as a “lover boy” artist who captivated female audiences with his romantic appeal.

You're a young artiste; we saw you come up. You started as a lover boy for the girls, claiming you like sexy girls. But now, your followers are trying to make you deviate and move from that lane to the streets.

She warned the singer against fueling any behind-the-scenes rivalry with Stonebwoy, stressing the Dancehall star’s established status and unique presence in Ghana’s music scene.

Stop that silent fight you want to pick with Stonebwoy. Stonebwoy is way ahead of you. Anytime he mounts a stage, he sets himself apart from every other artiste in this country. So, you, King Promise, stay in your lane.

Mann also pointed out the potential dangers of allowing external influences to distort one’s self-perception, particularly if they lead to disrespecting more seasoned artists.

All those behind you, making you feel like you're a bigger superstar than Stonebwoy and that you should disrespect him, be careful. Because if you try BHIM, your career could end quickly. You don't have the fanbase for that fight.

