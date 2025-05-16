Valencia are reportedly evaluating legal measures against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr regarding his Netflix documentary, which they allege inaccurately depicts their supporters as engaging in racist behaviour.

The club contends that the documentary Baila, Vini ("Dance, Vini") misrepresents the events of a contentious match at Mestalla in May 2023 by implying widespread racial abuse from Valencia fans.

While three individuals were convicted of racist conduct, Valencia asserts that the film wrongfully generalises the actions of a minority to tarnish the entire fanbase.

The documentary highlights Vinicius Junior’s journey as a top-level athlete, including footage and subtitles alleging that he was subjected to racial slurs—specifically "Mono, mono!" ("Monkey, monkey!")—during the match against Valencia.

However, the club maintains that the actual chant was "Tonto, tonto!" ("Idiot, idiot!").

Valencia has denounced the racist acts of the three identified fans but argues that the documentary’s portrayal is misleading and could harm the club’s global reputation.

Reflecting on the documentary via Instagram, Vinicius wrote,

A 24-year-old having a documentary sounds weird, right? My career is far from over; a biography now wouldn't make sense.

But I reflected and saw that I already had something to say; there was already a story to tell. May it inspire. Smile is my identity.

Today, I jokingly recount the childhood woes. That was a tough one, though. Tears well up in the eyes just thinking about what my life would be like without football.

Thank you to everyone who allowed me to experience it all.