36-year-old notorious armed robber jailed for life for robbery, murder of pharmacist

A Kumasi High Court has handed down a life sentence to a notorious armed robber for his involvement in a deadly robbery that claimed the life of a pharmacist and building contractor in Atasemanso, Kumasi, in 2021.

Dominic Afriyie, alias "GH," aged 36, was convicted on two counts of robbery, resulting in a 120-year prison term with hard labor, in addition to a life sentence for murder.

The incident occurred on November 20, 2021, when Afriyie forcibly entered the home of the late Michael Dela Agbo Klu, 43, and his family at gunpoint.

During the robbery, he made off with two mobile phones, an ASUS Zenbook laptop, and GH¢1,500 in cash before fatally shooting Mr. Klu.

Police acted on intelligence received on December 30, 2021, regarding an impending robbery in the Atasemanso area.

A surveillance operation led to the arrest of Afriyie and three accomplices in the early hours of December 31, 2021.

The suspects were intercepted in a Toyota Corolla (AS 5970-20), where authorities recovered two pistols and two single-barreled shotguns.

Investigations later confirmed that Afriyie had acted alone in the robbery and murder of Mr. Klu.

Though he pleaded not guilty to all charges, the High Court, presided over by His Honour Abdul Razak with a seven-member jury, found him guilty after a full trial.

The court subsequently imposed a combined sentence of 120 years for robbery and life imprisonment for murder.

What does the law say

Under Ghanaian law, armed robbery and murder are considered extremely serious offenses with severe penalties.

The legal framework for these crimes is primarily outlined in the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and subsequent amendments.

For murder, Section 46 of Act 29 defines it as the unlawful killing of another person with malice aforethought (intent to kill or cause grievous bodily harm).

The punishment, as stipulated under Section 49, is mandatory life imprisonment. While "life imprisonment" typically means incarceration for the convict’s natural lifetime, parole remains a rare possibility after a lengthy period, particularly in cases involving violent crimes.

In cases of armed robbery, Section 149A (as amended by Act 646 of 2003) prescribes stringent penalties.

If a robbery is committed with a firearm, offensive weapon, or explosive, the offender faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life imprisonment for a first-time offense.

However, aggravated circumstances—such as causing death, severe injury, or acting as part of a gang—can lead to even harsher sentences, ranging from 15 years to life.