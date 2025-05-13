W/R: Environmental rehabilitation officer jailed for defiling 10-year-old girl

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced Charles Amankwah, a 26-year-old environmental rehabilitation officer, to 20 years’ imprisonment with hard labor for defiling a 10-year-old girl in Brahabebome, Western Region.

Amankwah, charged with two counts of sexual assault involving vaginal and anal penetration, pleaded not guilty.

Following a full trial, Presiding Judge Mrs. Hathia Ama Manu found him guilty on both counts, sentencing him to 10 years for each, to be served consecutively.

According to the Ghana News Agency, Chief Superintendent of police Alex Odonkor, leading the prosecution, informed the court that the complainant, the victim’s mother, resided in the same house as Amankwah in Brahabebome.

Amankwah exploited his close relationship with the family, beginning to sexually assault the victim, then 9 years old and in Primary Four, in 2023 without the complainant’s knowledge.

The assaults occurred multiple times in Amankwah’s room, often when the complainant was absent.

On June 16, 2024, a concerned citizen alerted the complainant, who confirmed the abuse after questioning the victim.

The victim disclosed that Amankwah lured her to his room under the pretense of helping with homework, assaulted her after completion, provided her with soda, and threatened to withhold assistance if she resisted or disclosed the abuse.

The complainant reported the matter to the Western Central Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit in Tarkwa, leading to Amankwah’s arrest.

A medical examination revealed complications requiring surgical intervention on the victim’s anus.

The medical report, endorsed by a medical officer, was submitted to the police, supporting the prosecution’s case.

What does the law say

In Ghana, the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) defines defilement as any sexual intercourse, whether vaginal or anal, with a child under 16 years old, regardless of whether consent was given, as consent is legally void for individuals below this age.

Section 101 of the Act specifically prohibits "natural or unnatural carnal knowledge" of a person under 16, applying primarily to female victims but also extending to individuals with mental disabilities.

The punishment for defilement carries a minimum sentence of 7 years and a maximum of 25 years imprisonment, with the severity depending on factors such as the victim’s age and the circumstances of the offense.