Bukom Banku lectures officials on gifting after Sammy Gyamfi-Agradaa dollars saga

Retired Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding public officials and gift-giving.

In a video that has since gone viral, Bukom Banku and his wife demonstrated how public figures can present gifts respectfully and transparently to avoid public backlash.

His performance is seen as a subtle response to the recent uproar involving Sammy Gyamfi and self-styled evangelist Nana Agradaa.

While expressing admiration for both Sammy Gyamfi and former President John Mahama, Bukom Banku emphasised the importance of maintaining decorum and accountability when giving gifts in public—especially for those in public service.

Background

The controversy erupted after a widely circulated video showed Sammy Gyamfi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), handing $800 in cash to Nana Agradaa during a public event.

The footage, which appeared to capture a personal exchange, has sparked widespread criticism and speculation.

Many observers argue the act runs counter to the spirit of President Mahama’s newly launched Code of Conduct for Public Officials, which calls for integrity, transparency, and accountability in public service.

The code was introduced to help combat corruption and restore public confidence in governance.

Agradaa defends the gift

Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa and the founder of the Heaven Way Church, has since responded to critics of the gift.

She issued a strong defence of the $800 she received from Gyamfi, warning detractors to refrain from politicising or misinterpreting the gesture.

Gyamfi summoned

Amid the growing public scrutiny, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has reportedly summoned Sammy Gyamfi to explain the circumstances surrounding the transaction.

While details of the meeting remain undisclosed, sources indicate that Gyamfi is expected to provide clarity on the incident.