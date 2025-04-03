The Ghana Police Service, the Immigration Service, and the Judiciary have been identified as the top three most corrupt institutions in Ghana, according to a recent national tracking poll conducted by Global Info Analytics.

The survey, which was published on 2nd April 2025, shows an interesting trend in public perception regarding corruption in the country.

The poll reveals that a majority of Ghanaians, specifically 56%, believe that corruption has reduced under the current administration of President John Mahama.

However, 14% of respondents feel that corruption has become more severe, 23% believe it has remained the same, and 7% were undecided or had no opinion on the matter.

In terms of the government’s efforts to combat corruption, the survey results show a mixed response. While 60% of voters believe the government is doing enough to address corruption, 26% disagree, and the remaining 14% did not offer an opinion.

This suggests that there is some level of public satisfaction with the administration's anti-corruption measures, but significant concern remains regarding the overall effectiveness of these actions.

When asked to rank the most corrupt public institutions in Ghana, the Ghana Police Service emerged at the top of the list with a corruption perception score of 6.43.

Following closely in second place was the Ghana Immigration Service with a score of 5.86, while the Judiciary ranked third with a score of 5.78.

These findings highlight a deep-rooted perception of corruption within key state institutions, which have a significant influence on the daily lives of Ghanaians.

Full list below: