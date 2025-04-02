Ntim Fordjour demands joint briefing by NIB, others on 3 key investigations

Member of Parliament for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour, has called on the Defence and Interior Committee to summon the National Security, the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), the Police CID, and the Narcotics Control Commission.

According to him, this is necessary to provide updates on recent high-profile investigations of public interest, including the two suspicious flights that landed at Kotoka International Airport.

In a letter addressed to the committee chairman, dated 2nd March, Mr Fordjour—who also serves as the Ranking Member on the Committee—requested that the agencies provide updates on the matters on Monday, 7th April, at 11 a.m.

Key Issues to Be Addressed:

Sapeiman Gold and Currency Bust – A National Security operation in Sapeiman on 9th February 2025 uncovered twelve 20-foot containers filled with gold bars and large sums of currency. Major Cocaine Seizures – Two high-profile drug busts in March, involving $350 million worth of cocaine and another haul valued at $120 million. Suspicious Flights – Two aircraft, AirMed Flight N823AM and Cavok Air Antonov An-12B, landed at Kotoka International Airport from Gran Canaria on 12th and 20th March, respectively. They reportedly departed for Gran Canaria on 25th March, raising concerns about the nature of their cargo.

In his letter, Mr Fordjour also stated that the committee would offer any relevant information to assist the security agencies in their investigations into these matters.

Background: Suspicious Flights

The MP’s request follows his recent alarm over alleged suspicious flights in Ghana.

At a press conference on Tuesday, 1st April, Mr Fordjour claimed that AirMed Flight N823AM and Cavok Air’s Antonov An-12B—suspected of carrying drugs and undisclosed sums of cash—remained in Ghana for five days after landing from Gran Canaria, Spain.

The MP has called on the National Security and other agencies to provide a public update on the contents of the cargo transported by these flights.