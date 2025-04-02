‘I am not scared of anyone’ – Ntim Fordjour slams Mahama over directive to NIB

The Member of Parliament for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour, has reaffirmed his stance regarding his claim that two suspicious flights recently landed in Ghana, insisting "he is not afraid of anyone."

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, April 1, Mr Fordjour alleged that AirMed flight N823AM and Cavok Air’s Antonov An-12B—suspected of carrying drugs and undisclosed sums of cash—landed in Ghana from Gran Canaria, Spain, and remained in the country for five days.

Raising alarm over the incident, the MP called on the National Security and other agencies to provide a public update on the contents of the cargo transported by the two flights.

Following these allegations, President John Dramani Mahama ordered a full-scale investigation and directed security agencies to collaborate with the MP to verify the claims.

However, reacting to the directive in an interview with Adom FM, the Assin South MP dismissed the order as unnecessary.

He insisted that the National Security should disclose the contents of the flights, stating:

I have provided enough information, and that is why they must release the details. The President’s tweets calling for collaboration are neither here nor there.

Two flights arrived in the country—National Security should tell us what they brought in or took out. If they have questions, I am in my office in Parliament.

When asked whether he feared arrest over his claims, the lawmaker responded:

I am not scared of anyone, and if you follow my public advocacy, I venture into areas others fear to enter. We have just begun the exposés—there are many more to come in the coming weeks.