Stopping 'goro boys' activities will increase armed robbery – DVLA CEO warns

The Chief Executive Officer of the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has announced an ambitious plan to formalise the operations of self-acclaimed middlemen, popularly known as ‘goro boys.’
According to him, all efforts by previous governments to eliminate these individuals from the vehicle registration and licensing process have proven futile.
Addressing the situation in an interview with TV3, Mr Kotey emphasised his commitment to a new approach to tackle the issue.
He disclosed plans to register and regulate their operations as agents, stating:
Fighting them constantly is not going to bring a solution. What if we register them and regulate their activities? At the Tema port, they used to fight them every day; now they call them agents.
ALSO READ: Official: E-Levy, betting tax abolished as Pres. Mahama assents to new bills
Mr Kotey further noted that eliminating these middlemen without providing alternative employment opportunities would lead to an increase in armed robbery.
He said:
When we put these boys on the streets, armed robbery may rise because they are familiar with money, and some of them overcharge. So, let’s bring them under one umbrella, control what they do, regulate their actions, and ensure they don’t overcharge. Set fees and charges they should follow, and if any of them steps out of line, then you can deal with that person.
"Goro boys" refers to individuals who illegally assist people in bypassing official procedures to acquire driver's licences, vehicle registrations, or other related documents.
ALSO READ: Top 10 richest men of 2025: All you need to know about Forbes' latest ranking
They often operate outside the formal processes of the DVLA, offering quicker or fraudulent services for a fee.