Official: E-Levy, betting tax abolished as Pres. Mahama assents to new bills

President John Mahama has officially assented to new bills repealing the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), the 10% betting tax, the emissions levy, and other related taxes.

The President signed the bills on Wednesday, 2nd April 2025, marking the official end to the collection of these taxes. This follows the unanimous passage of the bills by Parliament on Wednesday, 26th March.

This development fulfils President Mahama’s campaign promise to abolish the E-Levy within his first 120 days in office.

Other bills signed by the President include measures to uncap the GETFund, the National Health Insurance Bill, the Public Financial Amendments Bill 2025, the Public Procurement Amendment Bill 2025, the Value Added Tax Amendments Bill, and the Petroleum Revenue Management Amendment Bill.

Background

E-Levy

The Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) was introduced in May 2022 under the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075), and its amendment, Act 1089.

The policy imposed a 1% levy on electronic transfers, including transactions facilitated by banks and mobile money providers. It was designed to broaden the tax base and increase public contributions to national development.

Betting Tax

The Ghana Revenue Authority introduced a 10% withholding tax on lottery and sports betting winnings, which faced significant backlash from young Ghanaians. They criticised the government for imposing unnecessary financial strain.

Emissions Levy

The Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112), received parliamentary approval and presidential assent on 29th December 2023. Its implementation began on 1st February 2024 under the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), sparking backlash from business groups and drivers' unions.

