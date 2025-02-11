Ghana’s corruption ranking takes major hit after 5 years – See latest CPI report

Ghana’s fight against corruption has suffered a significant setback, according to the latest 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) published by Transparency International.

The report reveals that Ghana scored 42 points out of a possible 100, marking a one-point drop (-1) from its score in the 2022 report. This is the first time in five years that Ghana has lost points after maintaining a score of 43 since 2020.

With this latest ranking, Ghana is now positioned 80th out of 180 countries, closely ranking alongside Burkina Faso (41), Cuba (41), Hungary (41), South Africa (41), Tanzania (41), and Trinidad and Tobago (41), among others. Within Sub-Saharan Africa, Ghana now ranks 11th out of 49 countries.

Concerns from Anti-Corruption Groups

Reacting to the latest report in a press release, the anti-corruption organisation Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) expressed concern over the drop in Ghana’s score. It stated:

Since 2015 (a 10-year trend as depicted in Chart 1), Ghana has dropped 5 points on the CPI, reflecting persistent challenges in tackling corruption despite various policy interventions and institutional reforms. The decline suggests that policy, legal, and administrative reforms require further review and strengthening.

Recommendations to the Government

To address the worsening situation, GII has put forward seven key recommendations for the government:

Strengthen parliamentary oversight Establish a specialised anti-corruption court Ensure merit-based appointments in civil and public services Protect whistleblowers and journalists Enact the Conduct of Public Officers’ Bill and the Internal Audit Agency Bill Improve transparency in climate finance Review laws on political party financing