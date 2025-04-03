All e-levy deductions on 2nd April must be refunded – GRA directs

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has instructed telecommunications companies and other entities to refund all monies deducted from customers as Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) on 2nd April 2025.

This directive follows the official repeal of the tax, after President John Mahama assented to the Electronic Transfer Levy (Amendment) Act, 2022 (Act 1089), which abolishes the 1% E-Levy.

In a formal communication issued after the President’s decision, the GRA urged all charging entities to implement a “no charge” configuration across all platforms.

The authority outlined the following guidelines for the removal of the controversial tax:

The GRA Electronic Transfer Levy Management and Assurance System (ELMAS) will automatically apply a "no charge" policy to all transactions submitted by entities from midnight. Charging entities must cease applying the 1% E-Levy from midnight across all their channels. Charging entities must immediately process refunds for any E-Levy deductions made from customers on 2nd April 2025. They are required to establish an expedited refund process, maintain proper documentation of all refunds, and submit reports to the GRA. Charging entities must ensure that all outstanding E-Levy amounts charged and collected on transactions before 2nd April 2025 are duly filed and paid.

The Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) was introduced in May 2022 under the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075) and later amended by Act 1089.

The policy imposed a 1% levy on electronic transfers, including transactions via banks and mobile money providers.