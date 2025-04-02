MTN users to continue paying e-levy despite removal until… - CEO announces

MTN Ghana customers expecting an immediate removal of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) will have to wait a little longer, as the telecom giant says it must follow due process before implementing the change.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, has announced that the company cannot automatically stop charging the levy, despite President John Mahama signing a bill to repeal it.

Speaking at the MTN House in Accra on Wednesday, April 2, Mr Blewett explained:

There’s a process that has to be followed.

He added:

I can’t abolish E-Levy until I’m told to do it. If I do it ahead of time, the Bank of Ghana will catch me.

His remarks suggest that financial institutions, including telecom companies, must receive official directives from regulatory bodies before halting E-Levy deductions.

President Mahama signed the repeal bill into law on 2nd April 2025, during a ceremony at Jubilee House, marking the official end of the tax. This follows Parliament’s unanimous passage of the bill on 26th March.

The move fulfils President Mahama’s campaign promise to abolish the E-Levy within his first 120 days in office.

Background on the E-Levy

The Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) was introduced in May 2022 under the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075), later amended by Act 1089.