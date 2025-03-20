IGP Yohuno reverses Dampare's key policy less than a week after taking office

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has reversed a key policy implemented by his predecessor, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, less than a week after assuming office.

Under Dr Dampare’s administration, all police communications were controversially centralised at the headquarters in Accra, restricting regional and district officers from engaging with the media.

While the policy aimed to streamline information flow and prevent miscommunication, it faced criticism for limiting the autonomy of regional commands.

Some viewed the approach as overly bureaucratic, potentially delaying swift action in urgent situations.

In a significant move to restore decentralised communication, IGP Yohuno has announced changes to the system.

Speaking during a workshop for public relations officers at the Detective Training School in Accra, he emphasised the importance of partnership and collaboration in crime-fighting efforts.

He stated:

In times when the public demands greater involvement and accountability in our service delivery, a well-tested approach ensures police legitimacy and boosts public confidence.

This is where your significant role as public affairs officers in fostering positive interactions with the public becomes essential and directly impacts police effectiveness.

IGP Yohuno acknowledged the pivotal role of the media as a key stakeholder in crime-fighting efforts and its influence on public perceptions of the service.

It is on this premise that the current police administration under my leadership will reactivate and invite all regional police public affairs offices to re-engage and meet the evolving demands of our society and media partners.