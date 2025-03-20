NPP bans all members from engaging in negative discussions about the party

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed all members to refrain from discussing issues in the media that could create disaffection within the party.

In a statement dated 20th March, General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong acknowledged that several party members have taken to various platforms to express their frustrations following the NPP’s humiliating defeat in the 2024 elections.

He urged party faithful to remain calm amid ongoing efforts to restore unity and issued a directive to cease any further negative discussions.

As an officer of the Party, mandated by the Party’s Constitution under Article 10(7)(5) to coordinate the activities and operations of the Party, please note that all Party members are hereby directed to immediately cease discussing Party issues that create unrest, negativism, and disaffection in the media and other related platforms.

Let us also be mindful of Article 3(5) of our Party’s Constitution, which, inter alia, enjoins us to promote and defend the good name of the Party.

The statement further warned:

Going forward, the National, Regional, and Constituency Party leadership shall respectively refer any member who violates this directive to the appropriate disciplinary committees of the Party.

This directive follows recent interviews by some top officials, exposing deep divisions within the NPP.

Notable among them is the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region, Dr Stephen Amoah, who, in a recent interview on Hello FM, threatened to expose those responsible for the NPP’s significant defeat in the 2024 elections.