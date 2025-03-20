Addison’s GH¢10k, jewellery stolen by national security officers – Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has alleged that National Security operatives stole ten thousand cedis (GH¢10,000) and jewellery from the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, during a raid on his residence.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Thursday, 20th March, Mr Afenyo-Markin strongly condemned the incident and criticised the President John Mahama-led administration for what he described as unwarranted attacks on former government officials.

He alleged that the officers, led by the Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat, Richard Jakpa stole the money and valuable jewellery during the raid.

Some GH¢10,000 on his bed could not be found. So some of these hungry party foot soldiers that they use, who parade themselves as National Security operatives, perhaps not even being paid, use this opportunity to steal.

The Governor’s wife’s earrings and necklaces were also not traced. They couldn’t be found. In other words, those operatives stole these earrings and necklaces.

In his speech, the Minority Leader urged the President to call the officers to order to prevent further intimidation, stating that such actions are alien to Ghana’s democracy.

Background

Several reports suggest that the operation took place in the early hours of Wednesday, 19th March, at Roman Ridge while Dr Addison was at home.

Around 20 soldiers, arriving in three separate vehicles and armed with rifles, forcefully entered the premises.

Upon gaining access, the operatives reportedly disabled the property’s CCTV system before demanding that Dr Addison lead them to any vaults hidden within the house.

However, the former Governor firmly denied the existence of any such vaults or hidden cash. Despite his denial, the operatives conducted a thorough search, allegedly leaving the property in disarray.