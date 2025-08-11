Prophet Adom-Kyei Duah, leader of the Believers Worship Centre (Philadelphia), has called on fellow prophets to uphold self-respect and reverence for God in the wake of a tragic helicopter crash that claimed eight lives.

His remarks come in response to criticism directed at prophets who made pronouncements about the deaths of victims after the incident occurred.

Addressing his congregation on Sunday, August 10, 2025, Adom Kyei-Duah characterised claims made by certain prophets who alleged they could have prevented the incident had those involved consulted them as falsehoods.

He urged these individuals to conduct themselves with dignity and respect.

The religious leader stated that the actions and declarations of these prophets constitute disrespect toward the God they claim to serve.

He drew attention to the contrasting response of the Muslim community, which lost two members in the crash.

He stated.

If you are a prophet, I destool you. If you are a Christian, this is your last warning: respect your God, respect your God

He continued.

Some of the ministers who died were Muslims. Have you heard what their people are saying? They give glory to Allah over what has happened. They have accepted the course of Allah.

Christians must learn to respect themselves and also respect their Lord and Saviour Jesus. Enough is enough; this nonsense must stop.

The Philadelphia leader advised Ghanaians against being influenced by such prophets. He specifically addressed President John Mahama, his cabinet ministers, and Members of Parliament, urging them to concentrate on governance while disregarding prophecies from certain religious figures.

Adom Kyei-Duah accused these prophets of manufacturing predictions designed to instil fear and panic among the populace while exploiting and defrauding individuals.

