V/R: Electrician jailed 10 years for impregnating 15-year-old daughter

The Circuit Court at Tokor, presided over by Judge Joseph Ofosu Behome, has sentenced 36-year-old Kofitse Zigah, an electrician from Adoteykope, Aflao, to 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labour for defiling and impregnating his 15-year-old daughter.

Zigah pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement after admitting to sexually assaulting the victim on two separate occasions, resulting in her pregnancy, as reported by the Ghana News Agency.

Case background

According to Police Inspector Albert Kombor, the prosecution’s case revealed that the victim’s ordeal began in February 2025, when the convict gave her a non-alcoholic beverage during his birthday celebration.

After consuming the drink, the victim fell unconscious and later discovered a whitish fluid on her body.

When she confronted Zigah, he refused to explain the incident.

The abuse escalated on April 15, 2025, when the convict allegedly drugged the victim again during her birthday celebration before sexually assaulting her.

Weeks later, the victim began experiencing fatigue and headaches, prompting her to inform her father.

The case was reported to the Aflao Police Station on May 1, 2025, after the complainant, Miss Faustina Elikplim Korwu (Assembly Member for Avoeme West Electoral Area), encountered the victim and learnt of the abuse.

A medical examination at Ketu South Municipal Hospital confirmed the victim was 15 weeks and 4 days pregnant.

Legal proceedings and sentencing

Zigah was arraigned before the court on May 5, 2025, where he pleaded guilty. During his second court appearance, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Reacting to the verdict, Miss Korwu expressed satisfaction with the swift justice but noted that she had expected a harsher sentence.

She speculated that the judge may have considered Zigah’s admission of guilt and his apparent poor health.

What does the law say?

In Ghana, the law strictly prohibits sexual relations with minors, including incestuous acts such as a father impregnating his daughter, under several key legislations.

The Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) is the primary law governing such offences. Under Section 101(1), having carnal knowledge of a child below 16 years—whether consensual or not—constitutes defilement, punishable by a minimum of 7 years and a maximum of 25 years imprisonment with hard labour.

If the victim is below 12 years, the crime is classified as aggravated defilement under Section 101(2), which carries a life sentence.

Additionally, Section 106 of the same act criminalises incest, which includes sexual intercourse between a father and daughter.

While incest between consenting adults carries a maximum of 3 years imprisonment, cases involving minors are prosecuted as defilement, which takes precedence due to its harsher penalties.

If the act involved force, coercion, or lack of consent, the offender may also face rape charges under Section 97, punishable by 5 years to life imprisonment.

The Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732) further strengthens legal protections, classifying such abuse as domestic violence under Section 1(b), which can lead to additional fines or imprisonment.

The Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560) also safeguards minors, with Section 14 penalising parents or guardians who sexually exploit children.

If the victim was drugged, as alleged in the reported case, the offender could face further charges under Section 100 for administering substances to facilitate the crime.

Beyond imprisonment, offenders may be liable for child maintenance under the Children’s Act if the victim becomes pregnant.

Ghanaian courts have consistently upheld strict penalties in such cases to deter abuse and protect minors.