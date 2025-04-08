US government bans sexual relationships between its employees and Chinese citizens

The United States government has implemented stringent new regulations forbidding its personnel from engaging in romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese nationals. The directive not only affects government employees but also extends to contractors and family members holding security clearance. The cities specifically targeted by the policy include Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang, and Wuhan, in addition to the American consulate in Hong Kong.

According to the Associated Press, the order was issued by the outgoing US Ambassador, Nicholas Burns, in January—just before his departure from Beijing and prior to the start of President Trump’s new term. While an earlier policy had already prohibited relationships between American staff and Chinese guards or support personnel within US diplomatic facilities, this updated measure significantly broadens the restriction. It is viewed as a notable shift in how the United States intends to conduct its diplomatic affairs in China, now applying the rule to all Chinese nationals, not solely those employed at US posts.

The expanded policy encompasses a wide range of personal associations, including “friends, acquaintances, and romantic partners,” as well as “Chinese family members connected to US staff or contractors with security clearance.”