Amazon makes last-minute bid for TikTok ahead of U.S. ban deadline

Amazon has submitted a late offer to acquire TikTok as the app faces an April deadline to separate from its Chinese parent or risk a U.S. ban, according to sources familiar with the bid.

However, those involved in negotiations have dismissed Amazon’s move as unserious.

The bid, outlined in a letter to Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, underscores the frantic, last-ditch efforts to resolve TikTok’s ownership. U.S. lawmakers, citing national security concerns, passed a law last year forcing a sale—though enforcement was delayed by President Trump despite Supreme Court backing.

Trump met with officials Wednesday to discuss TikTok’s future.

One proposed solution involves U.S. investors like Oracle and Blackstone joining as stakeholders without a full sale, but it’s unclear if this complies with federal law.

TikTok, with 170 million U.S. users, is a retail powerhouse, with influencers driving sales often to Amazon, which shares revenue with creators.

Amazon previously launched (and later scrapped) a TikTok-like feature, Inspire, after it failed to gain traction.

Other bidders have emerged, including Zoop, backed by OnlyFans’ founder, and billionaire Frank McCourt.

Yet TikTok insists it’s not for sale, partly due to expected Chinese government opposition.

Amazon isn’t the first retailer to express interest in the app.

In 2020, when TikTok was first pressured to sell to American owners, Microsoft and Walmart made a bid for the company.