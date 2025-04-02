Bawku: Woman arrested for allegedly abandoning her baby at Zebilla market

The Bawku West District Police have arrested a young woman for allegedly abandoning her four-day-old baby at the Zebilla market.

The suspect and her sister, believed to be an accomplice, were apprehended on Tuesday, 1st April, in Kuloko, a farming community in the Binduri District.

The incident came to light on Friday, 28th March, when a customer heard a baby crying near some shops at the market square.

The newborn was found abandoned and subsequently handed over to the police.

Authorities confirmed that the infant was taken to the Zebilla District Hospital for medical examination and care, with support from the Bawku West District Social Welfare Department.

Mr Anaba, the assembly member for the Kuloko electoral area, informed CitiNews that the suspect claimed she became pregnant months earlier but did not know the identity of the father.

A formal report has been filed at the Zebilla District Police Station, and investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, social welfare officers are providing support, and the child remains under medical supervision.

Three dead, several injured in Binduri attack

Recently, unidentified gunmen attacked a local drinking spot in Binduri, Upper East Region, leaving six people shot.

Three victims were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while three others are receiving treatment at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants arrived on motorbikes, opened fire on patrons, and fled the scene immediately.

The rising crime rate in Bawku and its environs remains a major concern.

Authorities must intensify security measures to prevent further violence.