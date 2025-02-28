43-year-old woman arrested for biting a customer’s testicles

Esi Affumwaa, a 43-year-old woman, has been arrested by the police in Assin Wurakese Camp, located in the Assin Foso Municipality of the Central Region, following allegations that she bit a customer’s testicles during a violent confrontation.

The incident, which occurred around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, left 36-year-old farmer Osman hospitalised with severe injuries.

According to Osman, as reported by Graphic Online, the altercation began when he purchased a cigarette for GH₵1.20 from Affumwaa’s drinking spot.

He initially paid GH₵1, promising to settle the remaining 20 pesewas at a later time.

The following day, Osman returned to the establishment, intending to buy another cigarette and pay off his outstanding debt.

He handed GH₵5 to Affumwaa, assuming the previous debt would be deducted.

However, when he attempted to make another purchase, Affumwaa confronted him, demanding the unpaid 20 pesewas.

This led to a heated argument, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

Osman alleged that Affumwaa struck him on the head with a stick, causing him to fall to the ground.

She, with the help of her children, pounced on me, beating me mercilessly before biting my testicles.

He stated that he began bleeding profusely and screamed for help until bystanders intervened and rushed him to the hospital.

The Assin Fosu District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jacob Kumedzro, confirmed the incident and noted that investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Osman has since been discharged from the hospital.