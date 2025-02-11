Exeter vs Forest: Ambulance crew rushes to aid Awoniyi after bloody on-pitch collision

Taiwo Awoniyi sustained a facial injury during Nottingham Forest's FA Cup match against Exeter City, resulting in a distressing scene as blood streamed from his face.

The incident occurred in the latter stages of the fourth-round tie when the 27-year-old striker was struck in the face while contesting for the ball.

It appeared that Exeter City goalkeeper Joe Whitworth accidentally caught Awoniyi with his elbow during the challenge.

Awoniyi was visibly in pain and remained on the ground with blood pouring from his nose, prompting immediate medical attention.

An ambulance crew rushed onto the pitch to assist, causing an 11-minute delay in the match as he received treatment.

After being stabilised, Awoniyi was stretchered off the field, receiving a respectful round of applause from the supporters in attendance.

Nottingham Forest issued a brief statement following the substitution, expressing their concern with the message:

Our thoughts are with you, T.

Chris Wood was brought on as a concussion substitute to replace Awoniyi.

ITV later confirmed that Awoniyi did not require hospitalisation and was instead taken to the dressing room for further assessment.

He was subsequently seen walking along the touchline, engaging with fans, which provided some reassurance about his condition.

Before the injury, Awoniyi had made a notable impact on the match by scoring Nottingham Forest's second goal.