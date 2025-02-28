Gerard Pique proposes a radical rule change: No points for 0-0 draw

Former Barcelona and Spanish national team defender Gerard Piqué has proposed a radical shift in football’s scoring system, suggesting that teams should receive no points for matches ending in a goalless draw.

Speaking on Iker Casillas’ podcast, Piqué stressed that goals are the essence of football, and 90 minutes without scoring is detrimental to the sport’s appeal.

What is the most thrilling aspect of a match? Goals. It is incomprehensible to attend a stadium for 90 minutes only to witness a 0-0 finish.

He also highlighted the financial burden on fans, noting,

You can’t spend 100, 200, 300, or even 500 euros on a Champions League match, only for it to end in a draw with no goals.

Piqué, known for his innovative contributions to sports through his management company, previously played a key role in reshaping the Davis Cup format.

His latest proposal aims to address the growing prevalence of scoreless draws by incentivising attacking play.

He suggested that matches could open up after the 70th minute, encouraging teams to pursue goals rather than settle for a stalemate.

Is that plausible?

It is a good idea to implement that because football is for the fans, and it is more fun to enjoy the beautiful moments of the game.

Some argued that the game becomes boring after a goalless stalemate at full time.

Goals make the game beautiful, so FIFA must reconsider its decision to award no points to any team after a goalless draw in football games.