38-year-old man jailed for life for murdering Assemblies of God pastor

After nearly seven years of legal proceedings, a seven-member jury delivered a guilty verdict on Wednesday, May 14, in the murder case of the late Senior Pastor of Central Assemblies of God Church, Tema, who was killed in 2018.

The convicted individual, Francis Nabegmado, a relative of the deceased, fatally stabbed Rev. Dr. David Nabegmado on December 30, 2018, accusing him of being a false preacher involved in idol worship and human sacrifice.

Following an hour-long summation by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, the jury deliberated briefly before returning a unanimous guilty verdict.

MUST READ: 5 reasons why okra should be part of your daily diet

After reviewing statements from five prosecution witnesses and considering the judge’s summary, the jury’s decision led to a life imprisonment sentence for the 38-year-old convict.

Evidence recovered from the convict’s bag at the time of arrest included turpentine, Kasapreko gin, and matches.

When given the opportunity to speak after the verdict, Francis requested,

My Lady, I want to see my family, and I want to be taken to Yendi.

After the judge explained she could not grant such an order, he persisted, stating, “I insist.” as per Joynews report.

Despite his defense of insanity throughout the trial, Francis was sentenced to life at Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

Following the ruling, Rev. Emmanuel Kwesi Ofori, Senior Pastor of Assemblies of God Church, Tema Community 4, expressed relief after the long-awaited closure, stating that the church would soon release an official statement.

Since the convict was sentenced to life imprisonment, he will be transferred to Nsawam Prison to begin his sentence.