Why celebrate LGBTQ+ but not Jesus? - Annor questions GHC500 goal celebration fine

Nations FC winger Emmanuel Annor has sparked a significant debate regarding the laws of the game after being fined by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for his goal celebration.

The Ghana Premier League player was charged for displaying an "I belong to Jesus" message during a match between Nations FC and Asante Kotoko.

He received a fine of GHC500.00 and a warning, with the threat of stricter penalties for any repeat offense.

The decision has drawn criticism, with many questioning why Annor was sanctioned after already receiving a yellow card on the field for the same incident.

In response, Annor took to X (formerly Twitter) to challenge what he perceives as a double standard in football celebrations.

Why can football players celebrate LGBTQ+ sexuality but not their love for Jesus?

He further defended his stance by referencing the Bible:

Romans 14:8 - If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord. ✟. It’s the kingdom work on the pitch!

His remarks have ignited widespread controversy, with discussions centering on whether he was aware of the existing regulations and the broader implications of such rules.

What does the law say about such celebrations?

The GFA’s decision is in line with Law 4 of the IFAB’s Laws of the Game, which states:

Equipment must not have any political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images. Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer’s logo.

For any offense, the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organizer, national football association, or by FIFA.