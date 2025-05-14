GFA fines Nations FC's Emmanuel Annor over 'I belong to Jesus' celebration

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has imposed a GH₵500 fine on Nations FC striker Emmanuel Annor for breaching conduct rules after he celebrated a goal by revealing a religious inscription during a Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko.

Annor, who scored in the high-stakes encounter, took off his jersey to display an undershirt bearing the words, “I belong to Jesus.”

While some supporters applauded the gesture, the GFA Disciplinary Committee ruled it a breach of league regulations.

In an official statement dated May 13, 2025, the GFA clarified:

The player was found guilty of displaying a religious message on his undergarment after removing his shirt in celebration.

Although acknowledging the personal significance of such expressions, the GFA emphasized that players are prohibited from showcasing religious or political messages during games.

These rules are designed to maintain neutrality and uniformity across all league matches.

Additionally, the Disciplinary Committee issued a stern warning to Annor, stating that future violations could result in harsher consequences, including suspension.

He has also been strongly warned that any further misconduct will result in severe sanctions

The incident has ignited discussions among football enthusiasts and analysts regarding the intersection of personal beliefs and professional sportsmanship.

While some commended Annor’s public display of faith, others supported the GFA’s enforcement of league protocols.

What does the law say

The display of religious or political messages during football matches is regulated by the Laws of the Game (set by the International Football Association Board, IFAB) and further enforced by individual football associations, such as the Ghana Football Association (GFA). Here’s what the rules state regarding such acts:

1. IFAB Laws of the Game (Law 4 – The Players’ Equipment)

Undergarment Restrictions: If a player removes their jersey to reveal an undershirt with any form of message (religious, political, personal, or commercial), it is considered a violation unless approved by the competition organizer.

Mandatory Yellow Card: Removing the jersey to display any message (even if covered by an undershirt) is a bookable offense (caution/yellow card) under Law 12 (Fouls and Misconduct) for "unsporting behavior."

2. FIFA & CAF Regulations

Neutrality Policy: FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) discourage players from making religious, political, or personal statements during matches to maintain neutrality and avoid controversies.

Disciplinary Consequences: While the initial punishment is usually a yellow card, football associations may impose additional fines or suspensions for repeated offenses.

3. Ghana Premier League (GFA) Rules

Strict Enforcement: The GFA, like many leagues, follows FIFA/IFAB guidelines and prohibits messages that could be deemed divisive or promotional without prior approval.