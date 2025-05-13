The Kaneshie District Court One has handed down a three-month prison sentence with hard labour to a 23-year-old cashier, Andy Tetteh, for stealing GH¢8,575 from his employer to fund his gambling activities.

Tetteh, who admitted to the offence upon arraignment, was convicted on his own plea after losing the embezzled funds through betting.

According to Chief Inspector Achana Apewah, the complainant, Mr Teye Simon Kwabla, serves as the manager of Bingo Bets located at Ecomog, Adabraka, as reported by the Ghana News Agency.

The accused, employed as the company’s cashier and residing in Ecomog, allegedly collected GH¢8,575 from customers placing bets on April 30, 2025, but failed to account for the funds.

Following a police report filed by the complainant, Tetteh was arrested, and investigations confirmed he had used the entire amount for betting, incurring losses.

After the probe, he was formally charged and brought before the court, resulting in his conviction and sentencing.

What must be done

To prevent cases like the 23-year-old cashier who stole his employer’s money to fund his gambling addiction, a multi-faceted approach involving employers, law enforcement, and social support systems must be implemented.

Businesses, particularly those handling cash transactions, should enforce strict financial controls such as dual authorisation for withdrawals, regular audits, and real-time digital tracking of funds.

Employers must also conduct thorough background checks on employees in financial roles and establish clear anti-theft and anti-gambling policies.

Surveillance systems, including CCTV in cash-handling areas, can deter theft, while whistleblower protections encourage staff to report suspicious behaviour without fear of retaliation.