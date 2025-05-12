Food seller enters travel agency with schnapps, eggs to curse CEO over visa [Video]

A chop bar operator from Tiafa-Burkina, in the Ga East Municipal District has caused a stir after storming the office of Last Chance Travel and Tour with schnapps and eggs, threatening to place a curse on the CEO for failing to secure her visa.

The incident comes more than two years after she reportedly took out a loan to pay the agency for travel arrangements.

A viral video circulating online shows the woman at the agency’s locked office, expressing frustration over unanswered calls and failed attempts to reach the company.

She is now demanding a full refund with interest, warning that if her money is not returned, she will resort to spiritual measures against the owner.

US Embassy warns Ghanaian football fans over visa application

Meanwhile, in a different development, the U.S. Embassy in Accra is advising Ghanaian football fans to follow the correct procedures when applying for a visa to travel to the United States for the 2026FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games.

Speaking to the media, the Consul General, Elliot Fertik, said the embassy wants to help Ghanaians understand how the visa process works and avoid common mistakes.

Fertik said the following as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.com:

We want to make sure Ghanaians understand the proper way to apply for a visa and what is expected of them when and if they do receive a visa. We are committed to educating Ghanaians about the visa process so that they can avoid any problems or complications.

With excitement building and the Black Stars in a good position to qualify for the World Cup in North America, many fans are preparing to travel to support their team.

Fertik added:

We look forward to welcoming the world as we prepare to co-host the World Cup in 2026. I’m hopeful Ghana will qualify, and we are also very much looking forward to hosting the Summer Olympics in 2028.