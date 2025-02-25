8 Traditional African games that should be in the Olympics

The Olympic Games, with a rich history stretching back 3,000 years to Ancient Greece, only adopted its modern format in 1896.

While the games are often touted as a celebration of global sporting culture, many of the events still seem to carry distinctly European aristocratic influences, as evidenced by the Olympic logo.

This led us to wonder, what would the Olympics look like now if traditional African sports were included in the roster?

Here are eight traditional African sports we believe could be great additions to the Olympic Games:

1. Senegalese Wrestling ‘Laamb’ (Senegal)

Senegal's "laamb", a traditional wrestling sport, has been practiced for centuries. Initially a pastime for fishermen and farmers, it has evolved into a high-profile sport, attracting fighters who can earn as much as $100,000 per match. Laamb now enjoys a level of popularity rivaling that of football (soccer) in the country.

2. Nguni "Stick Fighting" (South Africa)

In South Africa, stick fighting is a long-standing martial art practiced by teenage Nguni herders. Matches can last up to five hours, with opponents taking turns as attackers and defenders. Points are earned by striking opponents with sticks in various body parts. Though it can be a dangerous sport, some see it as an important cultural expression requiring skill and physical fitness.

3. Dambe Boxing (Nigeria)

Originating from the Hausa people of northern Nigeria, dambe boxing is a brutal combat sport traditionally played during harvest festivals. The fights involve one arm wrapped in rope, which was once dipped in resin and glass shards, until the practice was banned. Fighters use punches and kicks to "kill" their opponent by knocking them down. While this extreme sport may not be Olympic material, it has a certain MMA vibe, attracting those who crave intensity and toughness.

4. Donkey Racing (Kenya)

In Lamu, a car-free island in Kenya, donkey racing is a popular event that attracts large crowds. The annual races, in which jockeys ride donkeys without saddles, require impressive skill and agility. This sport, which dates back centuries, could offer a unique twist to the Olympics, showcasing both speed and local culture.

5. Ta Kurt Om El Mahag (Libya)

This ancient Libyan sport, played by Berber tribesmen, resembles a predecessor to baseball. It’s thought that the Berbers brought this game to Europe during the Stone Age. While it was once a popular activity in the Libyan desert, the game may have been an early precursor to one of the most globally recognized sports today—baseball. If introduced in the Olympics, it would offer a fascinating historical link between Africa and the origins of modern sport.

6. Capoeira and Ngolo (Angola)

Capoeira, an Afro-Brazilian sport blending martial arts, dance, and music, has roots in Angola’s martial art called ngolo (or engolo). While Capoeira developed as a form of resistance to Portuguese slave masters' bans on African customs, both traditions share strikingly similar movements, rhythms, and sounds. It is renowned for graceful, dance-like maneuvers hiding powerful kicks—a fusion of art and combat.

7. Savika (Madagascar)

In Madagascar, particularly within the Betsileo community, savika involves riding enraged Brahman bulls. While it may resemble a rodeo, it is uniquely African in its execution. After the bull is released from its cage, players attempt to mount it, holding on for as long as possible. While there are no medals awarded in this sport, it remains a thrilling and highly respected tradition.

8. Ampe (Ghana)