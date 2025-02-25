Ghana FA Cup Chairman exposes dark secrets: Referees allegedly targeted by ‘juju’

Ghanaian referees are allegedly being placed under "juju" or black magic spells during competitive matches, according to Wilson Arthur, chairman of the Ghana FA Cup committee and owner of second-tier side Skyy FC.

Arthur made the sensational claim on Monday, February 24, 2025, asserting that clubs are using mystical practices to influence the outcome of matches and referee decisions.

While there is no verified evidence or official recognition of referees being swayed by supernatural forces, the use of "juju" has become an unspoken part of Ghanaian football culture. The belief is that such practices give teams a competitive advantage, contributing to controversial refereeing decisions.

Arthur, who made the bold statement during an interview with Asempa FM, explained the phenomenon, revealing that referees, players, and coaches are believed to be spiritually manipulated.

He stated:

The league has so many matches with significant stakes. People must understand that it’s competitive, and some see such means as part of the process to win. Referees are always put under spell. The referees are worked on, the players and coaches are worked on spiritually,

Arthur shares personal experience

Arthur also shared a personal experience where he was told his team had been "put under a spell" and was asked to get up from his seat during a match, and once he left his seat, his team scored.

He recalled:

For instance, I was asked to leave my seat while watching a match because I was told my team had been put under a spell. The moment I left my seat; we scored a goal. Personally, I don't believe these things but there are weird things in football.

Despite this, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other sports officials are working to uphold professionalism and fairness in the game, stressing the importance of modern regulations.