Golden kick stun Hearts of Oak to reach FA Cup quarterfinals

Division One League side Golden Kick produced a stunning upset, eliminating Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak from the MTN FA Cup with a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory after a goalless draw at the Legon Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Phobians, returning to action after a 22-day hiatus following the tragic death of a fan, Nana Pooley, at Nsoatre, struggled to regain their competitive sharpness.

Their lack of match rhythm was evident as Golden Kick held their own throughout regulation time, forcing the game into a tense shootout.

Although Golden Kick did not pose a significant attacking threat during open play, they remained resolute and disciplined, frustrating Hearts of Oak across both halves.

The lower-tier side initially faltered in the penalty shootout, missing their first spot kick. However, they recovered impressively, converting four consecutive penalties while Hearts of Oak failed to capitalise on two crucial attempts.

The Phobians’ challenge was further hampered when midfielder Theophilus Collison received a red card in the second half, reducing them to ten men at a decisive stage of the contest.

Golden Kick’s triumph secures them a place in the FA Cup quarterfinals, marking one of the most significant upsets of this year’s competition.

What’s next for Hearts of Oak?

With their FA Cup journey cut short, Hearts of Oak will now shift focus to the Ghana Premier League, which remains on hold following recent unfortunate events.