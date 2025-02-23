Liverpool crush Man City 2-0: Reds dominate in Premier League title race

Liverpool significantly bolstered their pursuit of the Premier League title with a decisive 2-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Reds delivered a clinical first-half performance, securing a two-goal lead by halftime despite limited opportunities, converting both of their shots on target.

The opening goal came within the first 15 minutes, as Liverpool capitalised on their first corner of the match.

A well-executed set-piece routine allowed Mohamed Salah to break the deadlock. Later, Salah turned provider in the 23rd minute, opting to assist Dominik Szoboszlai instead of taking the shot himself, showcasing the duo's effective partnership.

Despite Manchester City dominating possession with over 68% and outshooting Liverpool eight to three, their efforts were largely ineffective, with most attempts coming from distance and posing little threat to Alisson in goal.

City's attacking trio, including Marmoush, Foden, and Doku, struggled to find cohesion, largely due to Liverpool's resolute defensive display.

The second half saw City continue to toil without creating sustained pressure on Liverpool's goal.

The hosts nearly conceded a third goal, but Curtis Jones' effort was ruled out by the linesman's flag.

Liverpool, meanwhile, maintained a composed and controlled approach, opting to defend their lead rather than push for additional goals, resulting in a relatively low-event second half.

What's next for both teams?

Looking ahead, Liverpool remain at the top of the Premier League table and will face Newcastle United in their next fixture on Wednesday.