Kamaldeen Sulemana ruled out of Newcastle clash due to minor injury

Ghanaian international Kamaldeen Sulemana has been ruled out of Southampton’s upcoming Premier League clash against Newcastle United this weekend..

According to Southampton manager Ivan Juric, the 21-year-old has sustained a minor hamstring injury, which will keep him sidelined temporarily

Speaking in a pre-match interview with the club’s website, Juric expressed concerns over Sulemana’s fitness, citing the player’s history with similar injuries.

Kamaldeen won’t play against Newcastle as he has a little injury. He has a minor problem with his hamstring, and our medical staff are concerned about it because he has had issues in the past

Despite the setback, the manager is optimistic about the player’s swift recovery and hinted at his possible return to training next week.

I think, I hope, it’s nothing serious, and starting on Monday, he’ll start training with the team

Sulemana’s career at Southampton has been plagued with inconsistency, largely due to recurring injuries. However, the talented winger is determined to fight his way back into the team and establish himself as a regular.

Return to the Black Stars?

Sulemana has been absent from Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars, for some time. However, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resuming in March, questions remain as to whether head coach Otto Addo will include the young winger in his squad.