Ozempic (semaglutide) is a prescription medication used primarily to manage type 2 diabetes and, increasingly, to assist with weight loss under medical supervision. It works by mimicking a hormone that targets areas of the brain involved in appetite regulation, helping users to feel full sooner and stay full for longer. It also slows the rate at which food leaves the stomach — a process known as gastric emptying — and reduces blood sugar spikes after meals.

While highly effective, Ozempic comes with some dietary considerations. Certain foods can worsen side effects or counteract the medication’s benefits. If you're on Ozempic or a similar GLP-1 receptor agonist, here are key food types to avoid or limit:

Foods You Should Avoid When Taking Ozempic

1. Fatty, Greasy or Deep-Fried Foods

High-fat meals, such as fried chicken, chips, creamy sauces, full-fat cheeses, and pastries, can be particularly hard to digest while on Ozempic. Because the medication already slows gastric emptying, consuming greasy foods can intensify feelings of nausea, bloating, and even vomiting.

These foods also contribute to higher cholesterol and weight gain — the very issues Ozempic is designed to manage. A more suitable alternative would be grilled, baked, or steamed meals made with lean meats and healthy oils in moderation.

ALSO READ: Foods you should avoid if you are trying to gain weight

2. Foods High in Refined Sugars and Simple Carbohydrates

Sweets, fizzy drinks, white bread, cakes, sugary cereals, and other refined carbohydrates can cause a rapid rise in blood glucose levels, which undermines Ozempic’s blood sugar-regulating effects.

These foods are also usually low in fibre, meaning they provide little satiety and can lead to overeating — which again conflicts with Ozempic’s appetite-suppressing mechanism. Replacing them with complex carbs such as oats, brown rice, sweet potatoes, and whole grain bread is a better option.

ALSO READ: Ways your emotional attachment style shows up in the bedroom

3. Alcohol – Particularly on an Empty Stomach

Alcohol can cause unpredictable spikes or drops in blood sugar, particularly for those with type 2 diabetes. When combined with Ozempic, drinking alcohol — especially in large quantities or without food — can increase the risk of hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) or stomach irritation.

Additionally, alcohol slows digestion and may amplify side effects such as dizziness, nausea, and heartburn. While occasional, moderate drinking may be permissible, it should be discussed with your healthcare provider.

4. Fizzy Drinks and Carbonated Beverages

Carbonated drinks like sodas, tonic waters, and sparkling fruit juices can lead to bloating and gas — two issues that are already common side effects of Ozempic.

These drinks also often contain added sugars or artificial sweeteners, which can affect gut health and blood sugar levels. For hydration, it’s best to stick with still water, herbal teas, or natural fruit-infused water.

ALSO READ: Top 10 fashion trends of 2025 so far

5. Overly Large Portions or Buffet-Style Eating

Because Ozempic helps slow down how quickly food moves through your stomach, eating too much at once can easily lead to discomfort. Overeating while on this medication may trigger intense fullness, stomach cramps, or nausea.

Rather than having three large meals a day, opt for smaller, balanced portions more frequently. Listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues, and give yourself time to digest.

6. Highly Processed Foods and Ready Meals

Foods like instant noodles, sausage rolls, canned soups, and frozen dinners are often high in salt, saturated fat, and preservatives. While convenient, these foods typically lack the nutrients needed to support long-term health and may interfere with Ozempic’s weight loss goals.

They can also raise blood pressure and worsen insulin resistance. Preparing meals at home using whole, fresh ingredients gives you better control over nutrition and portion size.

Ozempic can be a transformative tool in managing diabetes and supporting weight loss, but its success depends not just on taking the medication, but on making mindful lifestyle changes — especially around food.

By avoiding certain types of foods and eating in a way that supports slow digestion and steady blood sugar levels, you’re more likely to experience the full benefits of the treatment.