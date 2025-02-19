Real Madrid vs Man City: Mbappe scores hat trick as Madrid boot out City from UCL

Real Madrid delivered a masterclass performance at the Santiago Bernabéu, securing a commanding 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

Kylian Mbappé was the star of the night, netting a sensational hat-trick to propel Los Blancos into the Round of 16 with a 6-3 aggregate win, ending Pep Guardiola’s hopes of advancing in the competition.

The Spanish giants entered halftime with a 2-0 lead in the second-leg playoff tie, extending their aggregate advantage to 5-2.

This left Manchester City with a daunting task in the second half, one they ultimately could not overcome.

Mbappé opened the scoring early in the match, capitalising on a precise through ball from Marco Asensio before calmly chipping the ball over City goalkeeper Ederson.

The French forward struck again later in the first half, showcasing his exceptional skill by cutting inside Joško Gvardiol and slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Real Madrid’s dominance continued in the second half, with Mbappé completing his hat trick to seal the victory.

The home side’s relentless attacking prowess proved too much for Manchester City, who struggled to contain Madrid’s offensive threats throughout the match.

In the final moments, Nico pulled one back for City, tapping into an empty net after Marmoush had struck the bar, but it wasn't enough to turn around a disappointing display.

Madrid heads through to the last 16 of the Champions League, as Man City is eliminated.

What's next for Real Madrid and City