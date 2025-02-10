Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko demand GFA stop organising Ghana Premier League

In a joint proposal to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the management teams of two of the biggest clubs in the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko SC and Accra Hearts of Oak SC, have raised serious concerns about the current state of the league.

The clubs are calling for important reforms to improve football in the country, including making the league run by an independent body, separate from the GFA.

The clubs say that immediate action is needed to improve the safety and security at league venues. They have called for the GFA to take full control of security arrangements and ensure that all match centres meet higher safety standards.

In response to the fatal stabbing of staunch Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong in Nsoatre on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Ghana’s two biggest clubs are advocating for a number of security measures to be put in place.

These includes increasing the number of police officers and military personnel at Category A and B matches and installing security cameras at all league venues. They also suggest that a proper risk assessment be carried out to ensure the safety of players, officials, and fans.

The management teams of Hearts and Kotoko are also requesting that the Gbadegbe Commission report, which outlines crucial reforms, be fully implemented. They want the GFA to make sure that match venues meet strict licensing standards, and that matches which do not meet these standards be moved to appropriate venues.

Teams on financial transparency

In their proposal, the clubs are calling for greater financial transparency and fairer distribution of revenue. They have asked that the GFA exempt match proceeds from VAT and other deductions, and that both clubs be given details of the number of matches that will be televised at the start of each season.

This will allow them to determine how much revenue they will receive from TV and sponsorship deals.

One of the key requests is that both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have automatic representation on the GFA Executive Committee, giving them a direct role in the decision-making processes of Ghana football.

The proposal also includes the call for the Ghana Premier League to be run by an independent management team, separate from the GFA, in order to bring about more fairness and transparency in the league.

This move is seen as an attempt by the two clubs to take more control over the running of the league and address the issues they feel are affecting football in Ghana.