‘Football Fraudster’ who scammed Love Island star and Henry's ex-wife arrested again

Medi Abalimba, known as "The Football Fraudster," is back behind bars after being arrested in the United States following an international manhunt, according to reports by the Sun.

The 35-year-old conman had previously scammed several high-profile women, including Love Island contestant Georgia Steel and Thierry Henry’s ex-wife, Claire Merry, by posing as a Premier League footballer.

His fraudulent activities allowed him to live a lavish lifestyle, splurging on luxury hotels, helicopter trips, and travel around the world.

Abalimba became infamous after a Netflix documentary revealed how he duped his victims. He was sentenced to four years and two months in prison for multiple fraud charges in early 2023. However, he violated the conditions of his parole and fled the UK, triggering a global search.

Derbyshire Constabulary, in collaboration with international agencies including Homeland Security in the USA, tracked him down. PC Sarah Baker, from the International Liaison Office, discovered that Abalimba had assumed a new identity, "Michi Jordan," and was traveling with a fake passport.

Abalimba was arrested in the USA and swiftly extradited back to the UK on January 28, 2025. He was detained and will now remain in prison until October 2026.

Medi Abalimba's background

Abalimba, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, had a promising football career, with trials at top clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool. However, his career declined in 2012, and he began pretending to be other footballers, including Chelsea’s Gael Kakuta.

His first fraud conviction came in 2013, leading to a six-month prison sentence. Over the years, he swindled thousands from his victims, including stealing £13,000 from Steel and more than £50,000 from Merry.