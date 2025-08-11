Life and legacy of the late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III

The Asante Kingdom is mourning the loss of its highly respected Queen Mother, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, who passed away at the age of 91.
Her life was defined by service, tradition, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of her people.
Early Life and Royal Lineage
Born in 1927 at the Benyaade Shrine in Merdan, Kwadaso, Kumasi, Nana Konadu Yiadom III entered the world during the period of the restoration of the Asante Confederacy.
She was the daughter of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, Asantehemaa from 1977 to 2016, and Opanin Kofi Fofie, popularly known as Koofie or Keewuo, a carpenter from Besease near Atimatim in Kumasi.
At just over a year old, she was separated from her biological mother and raised by her aunt, Nana Afia Konadu, in Ashanti New Town (Ash-Town), Kumasi.
Education and Traditional Rites
Although she did not attend formal school, Nana Konadu Yiadom III received an extensive informal education, gaining wisdom, practical skills, and cultural knowledge outside the classroom.
In her early teens, she was initiated into womanhood and underwent puberty rites alongside her niece, Nana Abena Ansa.
She later married Opanin Kwame Boateng, a blacksmith from Aduman in Kumasi.
Prophecy and Ascension to the Throne
In the mid-1990s, Kwaku Firi Bosomfo, priest of Kwaku Firi, prophesied through Baffour Akoto, senior linguist of the Asantehene, that she would one day become the Queen Mother of Asante.
This prophecy came true when she ascended as the 14th Asantehemaa in 2020, following the passing of her mother.
Philanthropy and Community Impact
Nana Konadu Yiadom III was celebrated for her humility, kindness, fairness, and deep religious faith.
She was also known for her commitment to justice, resolving disputes impartially and to the satisfaction of all parties involved.
Her generosity was widely recognised. The Saviour Church named the Nana Konadu Saviour School in her honour for her consistent charitable works.
She launched and championed an annual breastfeeding campaign, donating generously to the Mother-Baby Unit (MBU), Paediatric Emergency Care Unit (PICU), and Paediatric Emergency Unit (PEU) at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Manhyia Government District Hospital, including covering all medical bills for new mothers.
Death
The Oyoko Royal Family formally announced her passing to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during an emergency meeting of the Asanteman Traditional Council on Monday, August 7, 2025.