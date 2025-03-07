GFA is the best-organised institution you can trust in Ghana - Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has expressed unwavering confidence in his organisation, describing it as the most “organised sports institution” in the country.

Okraku’s bold declaration came during the contract renewal ceremony between the GFA and Decathlon Ghana, which has extended their partnership until 2029.

Okraku emphasised that the GFA’s “integrity” and “trustworthiness” under his leadership have positioned it as an attractive partner for corporate Ghana and the private sector.

You can continue to count on my leadership, my integrity, my trust, and the integrity of the Football Association, and I am bold to say that the Football Association of Ghana is perhaps the best organised sports institution in Ghana that you can trust.

The GFA President urged potential partners to “get on the pitch” and collaborate with the GFA, highlighting Decathlon’s successful partnership as a prime example.

We will continue, with your support on this journey, to bring confidence to the private sector to see the example you have set, to also join forces with us, and to do business

Decathlon’s partnership with the GFA, which began four years ago, has been described as a “match-winning” collaboration.

The sports retailer serves as the official sports retail shop for the country’s top football governing body, further solidifying the relationship between the two entities.

Ghana Premier League resumes

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League has officially resumed after being suspended following the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Pooley. Frimpong was fatally stabbed during a league game at Nsoatre.

The clubs are back in action this weekend, reigniting the passion and love for football across the nation.