A/R: Police arrest 25-year-old with 207 ammunitions, military gear, talisman

The Ghana Police Service has apprehended a 25-year-old man, Yussif Mohammed, following the discovery of a cache of weapons, ammunition, and military-style equipment near the Asankare Police barrier in the Ashanti Region.
The arrest, conducted by the Konongo Divisional Police Command with assistance from local residents, occurred on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, after Mohammed claimed ownership of a backpack that fell from an Accra-bound passenger bus traveling from Kumasi.
Upon inspection, law enforcement officers recovered the following items from the bag:
207 rounds of assorted ammunition, including:
97 rounds of G3 ammunition
42 rounds of AK-47 ammunition
35 rounds of CZ ammunition
Two loaded G3 magazines, alongside empty CZ and G3 magazines
A bulletproof vest, military trousers, boots, and smocks embedded with talismans
Dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, a crash helmet, and assorted jackets
Police authorities have confirmed that investigations are underway, and the suspect will be arraigned before court in due course.
ACP Joseph Hammond Nyaaba, the Ashanti South Regional Police Commander, reiterated the service’s commitment to combating crime and ensuring public safety.
We have intensified operations to rid the region of criminal elements and create a secure environment for law-abiding citizens to conduct their socio-economic activities without fear
He further called for greater public cooperation, urging residents to provide timely information to aid in crime prevention efforts.
The Ghana Police Service remains vigilant in its mandate to maintain law and order, and this arrest underscores its resolve to dismantle illegal arms networks across the country.