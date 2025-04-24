A/R: One dead, 5 injured in military-youth clash at Nyinahini

A fatal confrontation between military personnel and local youth in Nyinahini, Ashanti Region, has resulted in one fatality and five injuries.

The incident reportedly erupted after soldiers confronted the group for wearing unauthorized camouflage clothing as per Adom News.

Eyewitness Reverend Francis Nyamekye stated that the situation escalated when military officers opened fire on the crowd.

One person died at the scene, while the other five victims were rushed to the Nyinahini Government Hospital. One individual has been transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The community remains tense following the violent altercation.

While official statements from the police or military are pending, unverified sources suggest the deceased and injured may have been engaged in unlawful activities at the time of the incident.

Military vows to fire back at violent group causing conflict in Bawku

Meanwhile, Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, Chief of Army Staff, has issued a strong caution to individuals fueling the ongoing conflict in Bawku, emphasizing that attacks on civilians or security personnel will be met with decisive military action.

During a press briefing following his operational tour of the restive Upper East Region town on Wednesday, Maj Gen Gbetanu declared the military's unwavering resolve to confront violent elements destabilizing the area.

I'll serve a word of caution to all, especially those fomenting the trouble in Bawku, that their days are getting numbered. Any attack on innocent civilians or any military personnel will be considered as an act of extremism and will be met with the deliberate full strength and resolve of our forces

The Army Chief warned there would be "no safe haven" for perpetrators of violence, affirming the Armed Forces' commitment to pursuing and prosecuting all armed actors involved in the conflict.

We will pursue every individual involved. And justice will be served