Woman charged with felony for marrying her ex-fiancé without his consent

A man from Texas was left stunned after discovering that he had been legally married to his former fiancée without his consent or even attending a wedding ceremony.

In what can only be described as a bizarre and unsettling turn of events, the 42-year-old man — whose identity has not been disclosed — revealed that he had been in a committed relationship with 36-year-old Kristin Marie Spearman. At one point, the couple visited the Wayne County Clerk’s Office to obtain a marriage licence. However, the relationship broke down before they could exchange vows.

Following an argument, the man informed Spearman that he no longer wished to continue the relationship. However, his ex-fiancée appeared to have had different intentions.

Earlier this month, just days after the breakup, the man received a gift bag from Bath & Body Works. To his surprise, it contained not only various products but also an officiated marriage certificate dated 13 June. The document bore both his and Spearman’s names, along with a photograph of Spearman holding the official paperwork confirming their legal union.

According to information published on the McLennan County website, both parties are required to appear in person with valid identification to apply for a marriage licence. However, in this unusual instance, it is alleged that Kristin Marie Spearman managed to have a local pastor certify the marriage without the groom being present. She then reportedly filed the signed marriage certificate with her county clerk’s office.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin told FOX 44: “I don’t think in 23 years I’ve ever heard of anybody who managed somehow to get married to someone who wasn’t present for a ceremony.”

He went on to say, “I’ve talked to the victim and he’s going through a significant process to try to fix this. So that’s a whole other situation — not only do you have the concern of ‘What does that mean for my safety and my property?’ which is a huge conversation in this, but also, ‘What do I have to do to fix it?’”