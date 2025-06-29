Ghana defender Gideon Mensah weds long-time girlfriend in colourful ceremony (Video)

Ghana and Auxerre left-back Gideon Mensah has married his long-time girlfriend, Vicentia, in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Accra, with footage of the celebration being shared widely on social media.

The defender and his partner, who have been together for several years, exchanged vows on Friday, June 27, 2025, surrounded by friends and family members who gathered to witness their special day.

Video clips from the ceremony, which quickly spread online, showed the couple dressed in stunning traditional Ghanaian attire.

The colourful celebration featured the rich customs and rituals typical of Ghanaian weddings, with guests wearing vibrant kente cloth and other traditional fabrics.

The ceremony included customary rites, music, and dancing that highlighted the couple's cultural heritage, creating a joyous atmosphere that was captured and shared across various social media platforms.

Mensah, who is currently enjoying his holidays after a successful season with French club Auxerre, is planning to take his newly-wed wife to Europe for their honeymoon..

The Black Stars left-back will later rejoin his club for pre-season training as Auxerre prepare for the upcoming campaign in French football.

Gideon Mensah shines in Ligue 1

Mensah recently played an important role with the national team during the 2025 Unity Cup matches in London, where he served as deputy to Jordan Ayew in leading the squad.

Gideon Mensah

Since making his international debut in 2019, he has become a crucial player for Ghana, representing his country at major tournaments including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup.