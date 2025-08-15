Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed (11–15 August)

In Ghana, the entertainment industry moves at breakneck speed, with headlines emerging and evolving in the blink of an eye. Your Weekly Pulse is here to keep you informed on the most talked-about stories, heartfelt moments, and behind-the-scenes developments.

This week has been marked by high-profile legal troubles, reignited rivalries, and moments of shared grief.

1.Kofi Boat faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty

Ghanaian businessman and entertainer Isaac Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat, has been extradited to the United States over allegations of involvement in a staggering $100 million romance scam.

Kofi Boat is facing five charges ,including wire fraud and money laundering , and could receive a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if found guilty. The FBI, which has been investigating his activities since June 2025, alleges that he defrauded victims across the United States between 2016 and May 2023 through elaborate deception schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read details here: Kofi Boat faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty

2.Shatta Wale says lamborghini seizure cost him $2 million deal

Dancehall icon Shatta Wale has claimed that the recent seizure of his Lamborghini by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) cost him a lucrative $2 million distribution deal for his Voice of the Crown EP.

The luxury vehicle was confiscated at the request of the FBI and the US Department of Justice, who allege it was purchased using proceeds from fraudulent activities by convicted felon Richard Amuah. The car is now set to be transferred to US authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Shatta Wale,

This seizure ruined a major opportunity. I had a $2 million deal on the table ,and it’s gone because of this

3.Kafui Danku challenges Nigerian piracy accusations

ADVERTISEMENT

Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA), Kafui Danku, has questioned the sincerity of certain Nigerian filmmakers who have accused Ghanaian institutions of enabling piracy.

Speaking on Hitz FM, Danku referred to a specific case involving Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye, who claimed that her films were being pirated in Ghana but allegedly failed to provide evidence. Danku stressed that while piracy remains a legitimate concern, “some of these public attacks appear to be more about chasing clout than addressing the real issue.”

Read details here: Kafui Danku says Nigerian actors could be using piracy claims to chase clout

Kafui Danku

4.Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale’s feud flares up again

ADVERTISEMENT

The long-standing rivalry between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale returned to the spotlight this week after Shatta Wale urged his fans to dig into Stonebwoy’s alleged misconduct.

Stonebwoy fired back with a scathing Snapchat post, sharing a screenshot of Shatta Wale’s remarks and writing: “What a nincompoop. Azui… you be your own biggest enemy.”

The online exchange has since ignited heated debates between the fan bases of both artistes, rekindling one of Ghana’s most notorious entertainment rivalries.

ADVERTISEMENT

5.Celebrities pay tribute to fallen helicopter crash victims

The Ghanaian entertainment community came together to honour the eight patriots who tragically lost their lives in the August 6 military helicopter crash.

The state funeral, held at Independence Square, drew notable figures including MP Abla Dzifa Gomashie, political activist Kwame A Plus, and gospel musicians Cecilia Marfo, Nacee, and Diana Asamoah. The gathering served as both a tribute to the fallen heroes and a moment of national solidarity.

Read details here: Helicopter Crash: Celebrities spotted at the final funeral rites of the fallen heroes

ADVERTISEMENT

This week has once again shown the unpredictable nature of Ghana’s entertainment landscape ,a mix of legal drama, public feuds, and moments that unite the nation. From artistes battling allegations to the shared sorrow of a national tragedy, the industry has delivered stories that are as intense as they are unforgettable.