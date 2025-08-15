Helicopter Crash: Celebrities spotted at the final funeral rites of the fallen heroes

Ghana has come to a standstill, united in collective grief, as the nation bids a final farewell to eight patriots who perished in the tragic helicopter crash of 6 August at Adansi in the Ashanti Region.

On Friday, 15 August 2025, a solemn state funeral was held at Independence Square in Accra, drawing together high-profile political figures, bereaved families, and citizens from all walks of life to honour the memory of the fallen heroes.

The entertainment industry was also well represented, with prominent figures from music, film, and politics present to pay their last respects.

1.Abla Dzifa Gomashie

ADVERTISEMENT

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament for the Ketu South Constituency and former Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, was seen at the ceremony in deep reflection. Dressed entirely in black, Dzifa Gomashie, who has openly expressed her sorrow since the tragedy, attended to “pay her last respects to her departed colleagues.”

2.Kwame A Plus

Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, attended the service alongside his wife, Akosua Vee. The two were captured in quiet contemplation as they joined other mourners at the national event.

ADVERTISEMENT

3.Cecilia Marfo

Gospel singer Cecilia Marfo arrived at Independence Square in a long, blue-and-black straight dress with white polka dots. She too came to “honour the memory of the deceased”, maintaining a solemn demeanour throughout the ceremony.

READ MORE: Daddy Lumba takes over Apple Music Ghana Top 100 after his death

ADVERTISEMENT

4.Nacee

Gospel singer and songwriter Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee, was also in attendance. Earlier, he had posted a moving tribute on social media in memory of the eight statesmen. The post was accompanied by his song Prayer Interlude (Extended Edition), which he dedicated as a musical offering of “prayers and comfort during this time of national mourning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Diana Asamoah

Evangelist Diana Asamoah was spotted in a black kaba and slit, paired with a matching headscarf and dark sunglasses. She joined the nation in “mourning the gallant men who died in the line of duty.”

6.Ebi Bright

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress-turned-politician Ebi Bright attended in a black kaba and slit with a matching headwrap. Visibly moved, she joined fellow mourners to “pay her final respects”.

7.Selassie Ibrahim

8.Kofi Adjorlorlo

ADVERTISEMENT