Jamaican-American rapper Sean Kingston sentenced to 3.5 years for $1 million fraud

Rapper Sean Kingston has been sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for his role in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

The “Beautiful Girls” hitmaker, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, was convicted earlier this year alongside his mother, Janice Turner, in connection with a wire fraud case involving more than $1 million (£738,000) worth of luxury goods. Items obtained through the scheme included watches, furniture, a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade, and a 232-inch LED television.

According to prosecutors, Kingston and his mother exploited the rapper’s celebrity status to persuade victims to part with high-value products. When payment was required, they would allegedly provide fraudulent wire transfer receipts to create the impression that funds had been sent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before sentencing, Kingston addressed the court, apologising and admitting that he had “learnt from [his] actions”, US media reported. His mother was sentenced separately in July to five years in prison.

The Jamaican-American rapper, also known for chart-topping singles such as “Fire Burning”, “Take You There” and “Eenie Meenie” featuring Justin Bieber, was arrested in 2024 in California, where he had been due to perform at a military training base in the Mojave Desert. His detention followed a raid on his home near Fort Lauderdale, during which his mother was also taken into custody.

Federal prosecutors revealed that Kingston frequently contacted victims via social media, expressing interest in purchasing luxury products. He would invite them to his homes in South Florida, promising exposure by posting their goods on his platforms or recommending them to other “high-profile celebrities.” However, when payment deadlines arrived, Kingston or his mother allegedly provided falsified receipts showing funds had been transferred.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities testified that while some victims eventually received partial restitution through lawsuits or law enforcement intervention, many never recovered their losses.

At trial, prosecutors presented text messages between Kingston and his mother discussing the fraudulent documentation, including one in which the rapper instructed her: “I told you to make [a] fake receipt.”

Defence counsel Zeljka Bozanic described Kingston as “a soft guy who grew up poor when he rose to fame overnight,” arguing that the artist retained “the mentality of a teenager” and lacked the skills to manage his finances or business dealings.

ADVERTISEMENT