'Daddy, why are you running into eternity?' - Children of late NDC Vice Chairman cry

Tears filled the hall as the children of the late National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairman, Samuel Sarpong, stood before mourners to honour their father with an emotional tribute at his interdenominational state funeral on Friday, August 15.

Sarpong’s life was cut short in the August 6 military helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region, a tragedy that claimed eight lives.

He leaves behind five children – four sons and a daughter – now left to carry his legacy.

Among the other victims were some of the nation’s notable figures: Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah; Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed; former Obuasi East parliamentary candidate, Samuel Aboagye; and Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed.

The crash also claimed the lives of three crew members – Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah – bringing an immense loss to the country’s political and military leadership.

In their tribute, the children said:

It is hard to put into words what you meant to us. You were more than a father. You were our hero, our role model, our anchor, our friend, and our greatest teacher.

You lived your life with purpose, dignity, and an unwavering sense of duty, not just to us, your children, but to your community and the nation, Ghana. We saw how tirelessly you worked, how passionately you served, and how deeply you loved everyone around you.

Your calm composure and respect for time at public events speak volumes about a man who saw public service as a call to duty.

At home, you were gentle, wise, and warm. Your laughter filled our hearts, and your words always pointed us in the right direction. You didn’t just tell us how to live but also showed us the way, through your integrity, humility, and strength.

The news of your departure pierced us through the veins and bones with a sudden wave of shock that we still cannot accept. We cannot believe that you are leaving us at this stage.

The children believe that his legacy lives on despite joining his ancestors tragically.

Though your unbelievable departure has left a void no one can ever fill, your legacy lives on in us. We carry your name with pride, your dreams in our hearts, and your lessons in our actions.Your words of love and compassion shall forever remain fresh in our memories.

We believe in your vision, take inspiration from your fatherly advice, and admire your character as a true father and ultimate provider. You did your best. You led us through challenging moments. You made the needed investment in us as your children."

They further wished him well on his journey to no man's land with prayers as they sought angels to guide their beloved father home.

Time was fast approaching for us to keep you away from work and make you stay home and also reflect upon your youthful moments as we feed you. Yet, Daddy, you are running away into eternity. Daddy, why?You never rested until this day. You set an enviable standard for Sarpong’s family. Your footprints shall forever remain a pointer along which the family walks with admiration.You ran your race with pride and honour.

At this moment of grief and sorrow, may the angels of heaven open the doors for you until we meet again.Daddy, you have paid your dues. Rest well, Daddy.Rest in peace. Daddy, nanti yie.Damirefa Due.

