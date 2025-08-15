Alex Kotey hints at VAR introduction to GPL after Adesa production deal

Referees manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alexander Kotey, has hinted that the long-awaited introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in the Ghana Premier League may soon be back on the table.

This follows the arrival of Adesa Production Limited (APL) as the league’s new broadcast partner.

APL was officially unveiled by the GFA ahead of the 2025/26 football season and will handle production duties for the league.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Kotey revealed that poor broadcast quality in previous seasons had been the main obstacle to implementing VAR.

ADVERTISEMENT

We could not implement VAR in the past because the league’s broadcasting was not up to standard. For VAR to work effectively, you need excellent broadcasting

Kotey expressed optimism that the improved coverage provided by APL could pave the way for trial runs of VAR in the near future.

He added

With the new broadcaster, we believe that in the coming matches we will then know whether to start using the VAR or not

READ ALSO: Top 6 African countries that have produced the most legendary boxers

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season is scheduled to kick off on September 12.

VAR for the GPL Under Review

In October 2024, a FIFA delegation met with the GFA to discuss the introduction of VAR in Ghana’s domestic competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kotey explained that part of the GFA’s plan includes training media professionals to ensure they understand the technical aspects and proper language associated with VAR.

We don’t expect any media person to go sit on the radio whilst they are being used to use or come up with language or words that are not in conformity with the VAR, you know.

And so, we need to take the media, the broadcasters, and everybody into some form of training just for them to know the language, you know, that they need to use when they are broadcasting or they are commentating or whatever it is.

And so, 2025/26 is our action plan, but we will try and make sure that we have some trials before the implementation itself, okay?

The GFA’s meeting with FIFA on October 31 and November marked the start of the official process toward adopting VAR technology in Ghanaian football.